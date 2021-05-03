Sandlot Georgetown Opens May 6

May 3, 2021 | by Georgetown Saucer
Tags:
Photo by sandlotgeorgetown.com

Sandlot Georgetown, an outdoor cultural event space and shipping container bar, is opening May 6 at 2715 Pennsylvania Avenue, across from The Four Seasons. 

 

Created by Suite Nation owner Ian Callender and named as a nod to one of his favorite films, the pop-up will spotlight local Black-owned restaurants and Black chefs and caterers who can prepare and sell food from an Uber Eats food truck. Last week, Chef Spike Mendelsohn announced he’s also launching a PLNT Burger mobile kitchen trailer at Sandlot Georgetown by the end of June.

 

Outdoor seating and restrooms will be available onsite.

 

