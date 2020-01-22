Royal Drama at DC's National Theatre Feb. 11-16

Photo by National Theatre King's Speech at National Theatre

It’s not the modern drama of Harry and Meghan departing England, but for the National Theatre, the timing is perfect.

THE KING’S SPEECH makes its USA debut at the National Theatre in DC on February 11-16, 2020.

The original play inspired the 2010 Oscar-winning film.

King George VI (Bertie) is thrust onto the world stage after his older brother, Edward, abdicates to marry an American (precedent for Harry?) Shy, fragile, and afflicted with a profound stammer, Bertie is ill equipped to lead a nation on the brink of World War II.

When traditional medical interventions fail, Bertie’s wife, Elizabeth, convinces her husband to seek help from an unconventional Harley Street speech therapist, Lionel Logue. Their success or failure as therapist and patient, and as unexpected friends, will seal their destiny, the destiny of England and perhaps the world, in this compelling true story.

David Seidler’s THE KING’S SPEECH makes its long-awaited U.S. debut in a production The Mail proclaims “A right royal treat.”

Tickets for THE KING’S SPEECH may be purchased here by calling 1.800.514.3849, or in person at the National Theatre Box Office (Monday-Friday, 12pm-6pm and two hours prior to every performance).

Drama Desk Award winner Nick Westrate will star as Bertie (Prince Albert, Duke of York), with Michael Bakkensen as speech therapist Lionel Logue.

THE KING’S SPEECH was written by David Seidler, with direction by Michael Wilson.

THE KING’S SPEECH will run Tuesday, February 11 through Sunday, February 16. The production is recommended for ages 13 and up.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 7:30 pm

Friday and Saturday at 8 pm

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm

Sunday evening at 7:30 pm

The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in downtown Washington, D.C. Nearby metro stops include Metro Center and Federal Triangle. For parking information, please visit TheNationalDC.com/Directions-Parking.

