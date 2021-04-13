Rose Park Farmers Market Open Wednesdays
April 12, 2021 | by Soo Saucy
Photo by roseparkdc.org
Rose Park Farmers Market is now open every Wednesday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm through October. Located between P Street N.W. and M Street N.W. bounded on the West side by 26th and 27th Streets and on the East side by Rock Creek Parkway, the open space is reserved for local vendors offering everything form fresh produce handmade art and accessories.
VENDORS:
- Anchor Nursery (option to pre-order online)
- Cannabreeze (CBD Products)
- Café La Jolie Bleue
- Belmont Kitchen
- Boso Kitchen
- Bun’d Up
- Buttercream & Burrata
- Cams Kettle Coffee
- Clean Choice Energy
- Country Cold Salmon
- District Expedition
- District Peach
- Dolcemisu
- Enise Jewelry
- Gardens and Pots
- IndiBlossom (Handmade Accessories)
- K-brod
- Lobster Maine-ia
(Pre-order: email nkenna@lobstermaine-ia.com)
- Metro Microgreens (optional pre-order form)
- New Horizon Apiaries
- Not Your Average Birch (Art)
- Pagne Lifestyle (African Wax Print Fabrics)
- Pax Humanum
- Pearl Fine Teas
- Quaker Valley Orchards (option to pre-order online)
- Schmaltz Brothers
- Schmidty’s Kettle Corn
- Silverglow Studio
- Soultry Brand
- Spicy Water African Grill
- The Baking District
- Freshmobile
- Turning the Page (Used Books)
- Versatile Foods Catering (option to pre-order online)
- White Magnolia Designs
- Yufka BakerY
- Zamani House of Heritage
