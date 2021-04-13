Rose Park Farmers Market Open Wednesdays

April 12, 2021 | by Soo Saucy
Tags:
Photo by roseparkdc.org

Rose Park Farmers Market is now open every Wednesday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm through October. Located between P Street N.W. and M Street N.W. bounded on the West side by 26th and 27th Streets and on the East side by Rock Creek Parkway, the open space is reserved for local vendors offering everything form fresh produce handmade art and accessories.

 

VENDORS:

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.