Rose Park Farmers Market Every Wednesday

Photo by roseparkdc.org

Join your neighbors at Rose Park Farmers Market on Wednesdays from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at 26th & O Streets in Georgetown for fresh produce, artisan bread, fresh Maine lobster, and more.

VENDORS:

For Lobster Maine-ia Wednesday Pick Up at Rose Park Farmers Market:

INSTRUCTIONS:

Visit Lobster Maine-ia to view the fresh seafood selection.

Send your order in an email to Nick at nkenna@lobstermaine-ia.com.

“Rose Park Market Pickup” will be the the email-subject.

Specify EXACTLY the size of fish you would like and your name in the body!

We will send you an email invoice Wednesday morning. You can pay it and then when you come to the market they have runners so you do not need to get out of your car if you do not want to come into the market. Otherwise come into the market and pick up at our tent!

Cut off Tuesday Midnight.

CONTACT:

Interested in becoming a vendor or have questions?

Please e-mail our market manager Allister Chang at contact@roseparkdc.com.

COVID-19 CONSIDERATIONS:

The RPFM team is monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak as it continues to develop. We have received approval from the city to operate with physical-distancing requirements. See Safetey Protocol below for details. Click to view documentation for continued market operation for the season.

SUPPORT

The RPFM is brought to you by the Friends of Rose Park, a non-profit organization. We invite you to help us by making a tax-deductible donation, or by signing up to volunteer at the Farmers Market.

Safety Protocol

Following Mayor’s Order 2020-058 and other guidance from DC government, the RPFM is operating with the following requirements.

All customers must:

Wear a mask or mouth covering;

Only send one family member from each household to the market;

Leave pets at home;

Keep proper distance from food displays and surfaces and follow social distance requirements;

Avoid entering if they are exhibiting a symptom of any transmissible infectious disease such as a cough, fever, and running nose or have a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis;

Maintain six (6) feet of distance from each other person;

Cough or sneeze away from other people and into a tissue or one’s elbow or sleeve and immediately dispose of the tissue in a safe manner;

Not shake hands or engage in any other unnecessary physical contact;

Vendors have agreed to follow Mayor’s Order 2020-058, including to: