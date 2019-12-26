Ring in the Roaring 20's at The Watergate!

December 25, 2019 | by Pepper Pot
Tags:
Photo by thewatergatehotel.com

Ring in the new year and the new decade at The Watergate Hotel. They’re throwing a Roaring 20's New Year's Eve Party at Kingbird!

 

Bring your speakeasy vibes to this one-of-a-kind 1920's New Years Eve Party. 

 

Enjoy an open bar, dinner buffet, decoration, DJ & dancing.

 

Roaring 20's New Years Eve Party

Includes:

  • $195 ticket
  • Party in Kingbird from 9:30pm - 1:00am
  • Open Premium bar and buffet
  • Midnight Champagne toast
  • 1920's decorations & photo booth
  • Live DJ & dancing

 

* Event is 21+ and over only. Tickets are to be paid in full and non-refundable

 

Purchase tickets here.

 

 

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.