Ring in the Roaring 20's at The Watergate!

Photo by thewatergatehotel.com

Ring in the new year and the new decade at The Watergate Hotel. They’re throwing a Roaring 20's New Year's Eve Party at Kingbird!

Bring your speakeasy vibes to this one-of-a-kind 1920's New Years Eve Party.

Enjoy an open bar, dinner buffet, decoration, DJ & dancing.

Roaring 20's New Years Eve Party

Includes:

$195 ticket

Party in Kingbird from 9:30pm - 1:00am

Open Premium bar and buffet

Midnight Champagne toast

1920's decorations & photo booth

Live DJ & dancing

* Event is 21+ and over only. Tickets are to be paid in full and non-refundable

Purchase tickets here.