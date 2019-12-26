Ring in the Roaring 20's at The Watergate!
Ring in the new year and the new decade at The Watergate Hotel. They’re throwing a Roaring 20's New Year's Eve Party at Kingbird!
Bring your speakeasy vibes to this one-of-a-kind 1920's New Years Eve Party.
Enjoy an open bar, dinner buffet, decoration, DJ & dancing.
Roaring 20's New Years Eve Party
Includes:
- $195 ticket
- Party in Kingbird from 9:30pm - 1:00am
- Open Premium bar and buffet
- Midnight Champagne toast
- 1920's decorations & photo booth
- Live DJ & dancing
* Event is 21+ and over only. Tickets are to be paid in full and non-refundable
Purchase tickets here.
0 Comments For This Article
Post new comment