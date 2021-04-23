Reel Georgetown Virtual Walking Tour April 25

April 22, 2021 | by Fondue Pot
Photo by Courtesy Collection of the Peabody Room
Dumbarton Theater, 1913
Dumbarton Theater, 1913

Warm up for the Oscars on April 25, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm by joining Dwane Starlin, member of the Guild of Professional Tour Guides & former SAG-AFTRA actor, for a tour of Georgetown when the neighborhood was teeming with movie screens & settings for movie shots. 

 

Reminisce about Georgetown’s role in popular cinema productions from The Exorcist to Wonder Woman, 1984.   

 

Please note this is a VIRTUAL program followed by live Q&A.  There is no in person component. Attendees will receive a Zoom link with their ticket confirmation email from Ticketleap.

 

Join on a computer or tablet for the best viewing experience.

 

Register here.

