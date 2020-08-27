Reckoning the Legacy of Race and Racism in Georgetown Sept. 1

Photo by Courtesy of Georgetown Neighborhood Library Peabody Room Poplar Alley (now Poplar Street) in Georgetown, 1920

Join a panel of thought leaders, academics, and descendants, for a conversation about race and racism in Georgetown on September 1 at 6:30 pm-8:00 pm. This event is virtual.

Much of residential and commercial Georgetown was built by free and enslaved African Americans and, for many years, Georgetown was an extremely diverse neighborhood. According to census data, in 1800 34% of Georgetown residents were free or enslaved African Americans while Black Georgetowners account for less than 6% of the population today.

Following the national response to the murder of George Floyd, Healing through History will explore the policies and practices that led to this change, bringing a critical and crucial lens to our neighborhood and its past. The panelist conversation will be followed by audience Q&A.

This program is organized and facilitated by Dumbarton House, Mt. Zion/Female Union Band Historic Memorial Park, Georgetown Heritage, and Tudor Place Historic House and Garden.

