Randall Goosby Concert at The Phillips Collection May 23rd

For the final concert of the 80th anniversary season, live in the music room, for a livestream Phillips debut of rising-star violinist is Randall Goosby, performing with pianist Zhu Wang.

Goosby’s passionate advocacy for the music of African American composers has made him a trail-blazing violinist for our times, inspiring the next generation to take up the call for greater diversity in classical music. Goosby and Wang perform works by William Grant Still and Florence Price, along with music by Maurice Ravel and Johannes Brahms.

This performance will be live-streamed from the Music Room at 4:00 pm on May 23.

