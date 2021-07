Photo by kennedy-center.org DJ set with DJ Anandroid

Come to the REACH Plaza August 5, 6, 7, 2021 for a three-day festival focused on presenting the vibrant culture and heritage of India through live music, dance, film, and local arts vendors.

Curated by District of Raga.

The REACH is located at the Kennedy Center 2700 F Street NW.