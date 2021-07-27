PLNT Burger Pop-UP at Sandlot Georgetown

July 26, 2021 | by Soo Saucy
Photo by plntburger.com

Spike Mendelsohn’s PLNT Burger has opened its first mobile kitchen at Sandlot Georgetown featuring vegan sandwiches, fries, and oatmilk-based soft serve. 

 

Menu highlights include the new Save the Bay Fillet (a plant-based breaded fish sandwich), a spicy chicken sandwich made with crispy fried oyster mushroom stems and housemade hot sauce, and the double burger with Beyond Meat, American cheese, pickles, caramelized onion, PLNT sauce, and a potato bun. 

 

The mobile kitchen is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4:00 pm –10:00 pm, and weekends from 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm, in addition to Sandlot’s other food trucks and outdoor shipping container bar, featuring cold-pressed cocktails.

 

Sandlot Georgetown is located at 2715 Pennsylvania Avenue.

