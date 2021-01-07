Pippi Longstocking is 75

Photo by astridlindgren.com

'Now let’s celebrate’, Pippi shouted, as she got back on her feet. ‘Let’s celebrate until we raise the roof of Villa Villekulla.’

For 75 years Astrid Lindgren’s fictional character Pippi Longstocking has entertained, astonished, questioned and provoked audiences all over the world. Pippi is adored by children, and people of all ages consider her a role model and a symbol for independence and anti-authoritarianism to this day. Her liberal and free-spirited character has made an impact far beyond the world of children’s books.

Take a virtual tour here of the Children's Room and Little Library at House of Sweden. Learn more about author Astrid Lindgren and explore Swedish children's books.