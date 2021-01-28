Photo by dumbartobhouse.org

Did you know that in the year 1800, the average American over the age of fifteen consumed thirty-two gallons of hard cider and beer, seven gallons of distilled spirits, and one gallon of wine?

Pick Your Poison exhibit at Dumbarton House explores the history of drinking the Federal Period. With sections on wine, beer, cider, tea, chocolate, punch, and hard liquor, you will learn about the full spectrum of drinks in the capital city 200 years ago! Pick Your Poison will be open from February until July.

This exhibit takes a look at the beverages people drank in the early years of our nation. Knowing what science has discovered over the last 200 years about bacteria, germs, and alcohol, do you think you could survive living 200 years ago?

