A Photographic Celebration at House of Sweden June 17

Photo by Antonella Ciancio/Magma Productions LLC

The Embassy of Sweden invites you to the Georgetown Waterfront on June 17th from 8:00 to 10:00 pm to view images from the newly installed photo projection on the glass facade of House of Sweden while enjoying refreshments on the outdoor terrace. Register here.

The Embassy has teamed up with the Focus on the Story International Photo Festival to celebrate Washington D.C. Photo Month. Registration is encouraged. Washington D.C. COVID-19 health guidance applies.

Throughout the month of June, the Embassy of Sweden will project images from Swedish photographer Helene Schmitz’s exhibition “Dreamland” on the glass facades of House of Sweden. See here for more information about “Dreamland,” and here for the Focus on the Story International Photo Festival’s full program.

The entire “Dreamland” exhibition—on display inside House of Sweden until December 2021—is open to the public on weekends, from 12:00-5:00 pm.

House of Sweden is locted at 2900 K Street in Georgetown.