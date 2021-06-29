Phillips Talks: Aim`e Mpane June 29

Photo by phillipscollection.org Aimé Mpane, Mapasa, 2012, Acrylic and mixed media on two wooden panels, each panel

Belgium-based Congolese artist Aimé Mpane creates sculptures, mosaic-like wall hangings, and portraits carved on wood that explore the fundamental connection between place and personal identity. In this Phillips Collection talk on June 29, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm, Mpane speaks about his artistic practice, including the two works, Mapasa and Maman Calcule, featured in Seeing Differently: The Phillips Collects for a New Century. Moderated by The Phillips Collection’s senior curator Elsa Smithgall. Make a reservation here.

Please note the artist will deliver his talk in French, with concurrent English translation provided.

Aimé Mpane (b. 1968, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo; lives in Brussels, Belgium) received his BFA in Congo, then went on to study at the École Nationale Supérieure des Arts Visuels in Brussels, Belgium. He has been the subject of numerous solo exhibitions.