The Phillips Collection Presents Musicians Conrad Ta and Stefan Jackiw

Photo by phillipscollction.org Conrad Ta and Stefan Jackiw

The Phillips Collection begins their 80th anniversary season with two powerhouse musicians: the pianist and composer Conrad Tao, and violinist Stefan Jackiw.

Tao has been described by The New York Times as “the kind of musician who is shaping the future of classical music.” A musical all-rounder who balances performance and composition with an intense curiosity and strong sense of social purpose, Tao performs alongside longtime collaborator, violinist Stefan Jackiw. Jackiw has similarly garnered plaudits for his astute musical intelligence and fierce virtuosity, earning recognition as “one of the most insightful violinists of his generation” by the Boston Globe.

Tao begins the program with a piano improvisation, re-animating the Music Room with spontaneous sounds in the first music heard at The Phillips Collection since March 2020. The duo then turn to one of Tao’s compositions, all I had forgotten or tried to, written for Stefan Jackiw. The program ends with Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 10 in G major, Op. 96, a work of pastoral serenity.

This performance will be broadcast live here and is free with registration. Once you have registered, return to this page on January 3, 2021, scroll down to the section “Watch the Live Stream” and enter the password provided to you at registration. The performance will be available to view On-Demand for the following 7 days.