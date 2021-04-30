The Phillips Collection Presents Caroline Shaw and Attacca Quartet May 2

Photo by phillipscollection.org

Attacca Quartet present a special collaboration with the composer/performer Caroline Shaw, who joins the group on vocals for a number of songs interspersed by her own works for Quartet on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from 4:00 to 5:30 pm.

Anchoring the program is a new commission from The Phillips Collection for Attacca Quartet by up-and-coming composer inti figgis-vizueta, titled Imago. figgis-vizueta has chosen to explore two works by artists in the collection: Alyson Shotz’s 2005 installation for the Intersections series, The Allusion of Gravity, and an Untitled work from 2014 by DC-artist Linn Myers. figgis-vizueta explores Meyers and Shotz’s use of limited materials, repetition, motion, and the physicality of process, translating these qualities as musical source material from which to generate new proximities between the visual and the aural.

This performance will be broadcast free with registration. The performance will be available to view On-Demand for the following seven days.