The Phillips Collection Juried Show Opens July 16

Join The Phillips Collection on July 16, 2021 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm for the exhibition opening of Inside Outside, Upside Down and announce the prize winners of their juried invitational.

Featuring 64 artists, the exhibition builds on the legacy of founder Duncan Phillips and his commitment to presenting, acquiring, and promoting the work of artist of the greater DC region.

Reserve tickets here.