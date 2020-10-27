Phillips Book Club on Photographer Margaret Bourke-White Oct. 29

Photo by Margaret Bourke-White via Wikipedia Queue of black residents of Louisville KY waiting for distribution of relief supplies during the 1937 Ohio River flood

The Phillips Book Club invites you October 29, 2020 from 5:30-6:30 pm for an online discussion about the daring and passionate life of photographer Margaret Bourke-White—the first female war photojournalist in World War II and the first female photographer for LIFE magazine—is captured in the historical novel Girl with a Camera by Carolyn Meyer.

Growing up, Margaret Bourke-White intended to become a herpetologist, but while she was still in college, her interest in nature changed to a fascination with photography. As her skill with a camera grew, her focus widened from landscapes and architecture to shots of factories, trains, and bridges. Her artist's eye sharpened to see patterns and harsh beauty where others saw only chaos and ugliness. Totally dedicated to her work, and driven by her ambition to succeed, she eventually became a well-known and sought after photographer, traveling all over the world.

