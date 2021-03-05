The Past and Future of the C&O Canal in Georgetown April 13

March 4, 2021 | by Mixing Bowl
Tags:
Photo by Georgetown Heritage

Join Tudor Place Executive Director Jeff Nichols and Director of Education & Partnerships Kelly Schindler, both of Georgetown Heritage, as they highlight the history of the C&O Canal and explore its connections to Tudor Place and the surrounding neighborhood on April 13, 2021 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. Register here.

 

The presentation will also take an exciting look into the Georgetown Canal Plan; an innovative concept to restore, reimagine and revitalize the one-mile stretch of the C&O Canal National Historical Park in Georgetown.

 

You will be sent a link to ZOOM with instructions, meeting ID and password via email one day before the event.

 

Explore all six Georgetown topics in the Landmark Lecture series.

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.