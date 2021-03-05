The Past and Future of the C&O Canal in Georgetown April 13

Photo by Georgetown Heritage

Join Tudor Place Executive Director Jeff Nichols and Director of Education & Partnerships Kelly Schindler, both of Georgetown Heritage, as they highlight the history of the C&O Canal and explore its connections to Tudor Place and the surrounding neighborhood on April 13, 2021 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. Register here.

The presentation will also take an exciting look into the Georgetown Canal Plan; an innovative concept to restore, reimagine and revitalize the one-mile stretch of the C&O Canal National Historical Park in Georgetown.

You will be sent a link to ZOOM with instructions, meeting ID and password via email one day before the event.

Explore all six Georgetown topics in the Landmark Lecture series.