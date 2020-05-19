Photo by vectorstock.com

If you tried watching the brilliant French spy thriller series, Le Bureau des Légendes without subtitles (comme moi) and vowed to really learn French while baking all that bread during quarantine, voici votre grande chance!

The DC International Languages and Cultural Institute is offering virtual French conversation courses, part of its continuing education curriculum.

The course runs for 12 weeks.



Payment for each class is $15 per person per hour.

When you purchase a ticket, you will be emailed the event ID and password.

With advance payment, students can 'bring' friends and pay $20 for 2 persons per hour.