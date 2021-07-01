Outdoor Screening of French Film 'Cléo From 5 to 7' July 9

Photo by imdb.com Cleo

Films on the Green DC presents an outdoor screening of Cléo From 5 to 7, a 1962 film at the Embassy of France July 9, 2021 starting at 8:30 pm.

Cleo is a beautiful French singer awaiting the important results of a medical test. From superstition to fear, from coquetry to anguish, Cleo nervously meanders through the streets of Paris for ninety minutes. She meets four people during that time and each opens her eyes to the realities of life. An enduring classic of French cinema from the woman who was the soul of the French New Wave.

Register here.

The Embassy of France is located at 4010 Reservoir Road in Georgetown.