Outdoor Exhibit at The REACH

Photo by kennedy-center.org

Now through February 28, 2021, the Kennedy Center is reaching out around the globe to ask one question: in this period of unprecedented world challenges, how do we harness the healing power of art?

Featuring three installations scattered across the grounds of the REACH, the Kennedy Center’s UNITY | PEACE | FORWARD project offers a glimpse into the minds of creatives—their hopes, fears, dreams, and aspirations in a time of uncertainty and isolation.

The Kennedy Center is located at 2700 F Street NW.