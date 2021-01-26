Outdoor Exhibit at The REACH

January 25, 2021 | by Butter Dish
Photo by kennedy-center.org

Now through February 28, 2021, the Kennedy Center is reaching out around the globe to ask one question: in this period of unprecedented world challenges, how do we harness the healing power of art?

 

Featuring three installations scattered across the grounds of the REACH, the Kennedy Center’s UNITY | PEACE | FORWARD project offers a glimpse into the minds of creatives—their hopes, fears, dreams, and aspirations in a time of uncertainty and isolation.

 

The Kennedy Center is located at 2700 F Street NW.

