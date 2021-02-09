Online Valentine's Day Art Tour

Photo by Street Art Museum Tours

Join an online Live Virtual Valentine's Day Art Tour of National Gallery of Art, DC Collection Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm. This event is repeated on multiple dates. Purchase tickets here.

Tour National Gallery of Art’s highlights, historical showstoppers, and fan favorites, with explanations of each artworks symbols, stories, and background related to our theme of the day.

Stephen Mead, your tour guide and historian of the arts, lived in London until six years ago, where he was invited to lead tours of exhibitions at the Victoria and Albert Museum and give talks for the National Arts Collection Fund (UK). and worked for many educational institutions in Britain. Since moving to the DC area, he has led many tours of the capital’s museums and monuments for tourists, student groups, and adults. Stephen is also a professional storyteller and brings his skills in storytelling to the historical and artistic areas he covers in his tours, providing both an educational and enjoyable experience.