No In-Person Halloween Gatherings in Georgetown

Consistent with guidance from the DC Health Department, there will be no in-person Halloween gatherings in the Georgetown commercial district this year.

“The only masks we want to see this month are ones that prevent the spread of COVID,” said Joe Sternlieb, President & CEO of the Georgetown BID. “There are many alternative ways to still celebrate Halloween – both virtually and in spirit – but there are no in-person Halloween activities or events supported in Georgetown this year.

(Photo by: The Washington Harbour) Decorations by Nancy Taylor-Bubes at Washington Harbour

“Public health and safety is our number one priority, and large groups may not gather at this time. If you’d still like to celebrate Halloween, Dumbarton House is hosting a virtual Spirits of Georgetown tour, you can get takeout from a Georgetown restaurant and watch The Exorcist from your couch, or visit Georgetown earlier in the month to view the Halloween decorations at Washington Harbour.”

Most Georgetown restaurants and shops will still be open on Halloween. Visit georgetowndc.com for a full business directory.

For more information on Halloween in the District, visit DC Health’s Halloween Guidance.