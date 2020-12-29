New Year's Eve Dining in Georgetown

Photo by cydes.com Clyde's of Georgetown

Although indoor dining in closed, there are still many Georgetown dining options for New Year’s Eve – whether that’s take-out, delivery, or eating outside around a fire pit.

This holiday season, bring Clyde’s home with you! They’ll take on your holiday preparations, offering their inhouse specialties available for pickup. Enhance your festivities with classics including brunch favorites like french toast casserole or quiche, crab & artichoke dip, raw bar, wine & champagne.

Chez Billy Sud is bringing the City of Lights to your home with a dinner for two featuring beef bourguignon, sides, chocolate mousse, and a bottle of Champagne. At Officina, take home your choice of roasted duck, proscuitto cotto, prime rib, and several pasta dishes. Johnny Spero’s Reverie is offering their own NYE meal kit for two, with oysters, Edwards ham with miso mustard, caviar, prime rib and more fancy feasting. If you want to cozy up outside at Tony & Joe’s Seafood Place, next to one of their new fire pits, their Chill & Grill Dinner for Two includes shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon, and lamb, plus a bottle of vodka or Brut. If you want to play home chef, Georgetown Butcher offers excellent cuts of meat and seafood.

For more outdoor dining, take-out and delivery ideas for New Year’s Eve, visit the business directory and call your favorite restaurant – or visit their website – to learn more.