Mother's Day at Brasserie Liberté

April 27, 2021 | by Hot Dish
Tags:
Photo by libertedc.com

Brasserie Liberté celebrates Mother’s Day with champagne specials all day. 

 

Guests can enjoy “Mimosa Kits” with a bottle of sparkling wine and seasonal juices for $35 or bottles of Veuve Clicquot for $75. The brunch menu features “Croque Monsieur” with Marinated Ham, Gruyère, Mornay, Pain de Mie, and Petite Salad; “Lox Benedict” with Smoked Salmon, Arugula, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise, English Muffin, Home Fries, and Petite Salad; and more!

Lox Benedict (Photo by: libertedc.com) Lox Benedict

At dinner, indulge in “Seared Salmon” with Pommes Purée with Smoked White Fish, Medley of Vegetables, Asparagus, Corn Velouté, and Pickled Mustard Seeds(GF); “Coq Au Vin” with Smashed Potatoes, Mushrooms, Baby Carrots, Pearl Onions, Bacon Lardons, Red Wine Jus (GF); and more! 

Coq Au Vin (Photo by: libertedc.com) Coq Au Vin

Brunch is available from 8:00 am to 3:45 pm. The dinner menu is available from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm. 

 

To view the menus and make a reservation, please visit Brasserie Liberté.

  • libertedc.com
  • libertedc.com

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.