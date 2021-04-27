Mother's Day at Brasserie Liberté

Photo by libertedc.com

Brasserie Liberté celebrates Mother’s Day with champagne specials all day.

Guests can enjoy “Mimosa Kits” with a bottle of sparkling wine and seasonal juices for $35 or bottles of Veuve Clicquot for $75. The brunch menu features “Croque Monsieur” with Marinated Ham, Gruyère, Mornay, Pain de Mie, and Petite Salad; “Lox Benedict” with Smoked Salmon, Arugula, Poached Eggs, Hollandaise, English Muffin, Home Fries, and Petite Salad; and more!

(Photo by: libertedc.com) Lox Benedict

At dinner, indulge in “Seared Salmon” with Pommes Purée with Smoked White Fish, Medley of Vegetables, Asparagus, Corn Velouté, and Pickled Mustard Seeds(GF); “Coq Au Vin” with Smashed Potatoes, Mushrooms, Baby Carrots, Pearl Onions, Bacon Lardons, Red Wine Jus (GF); and more!

(Photo by: libertedc.com) Coq Au Vin

Brunch is available from 8:00 am to 3:45 pm. The dinner menu is available from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm.