Monet Paintings of Giverny April 25

Photo by Washington DC History and Culture

Enjoy a special livestream program on April 25, 2021 from 11:00 am till 12:30 pm on Claude Monet's life at Giverny and the amazing paintings he created while living there include gardens, flowers, water lilies, poplars, haystacks, and more.

Your host for this program is Robert Kelleman, the founder/director of the non-profit community organization Washington, DC History & Culture.

(Photo by: Washington DC History and Culture) Claude Monet

Oscar-Claude Monet (November 14, 1840 - December 5, 1926) was a French painter, a founder of French Impressionist painting and the most consistent and prolific practitioner of the movement's philosophy of expressing one's perceptions before nature, especially as applied to plein air landscape painting. The term "Impressionism" is derived from the title of his painting Impression, soleil levant (Impression, Sunrise), which was exhibited in 1874 in the first of the independent exhibitions mounted by Monet and his associates as an alternative to the Salon de Paris. Monet's ambition of documenting the French countryside led him to adopt a method of painting the same scene many times in order to capture the changing of light and the passing of the seasons.

Claude Monet lived and painted in Giverny from 1883 to his death in 1926. He purchased a house and property and began a vast landscaping project which included lily ponds that would become the subjects of his best-known works. He began painting the water lilies in 1899, first in vertical views with a Japanese bridge as a central feature and later in the series of large-scale paintings that was to occupy him continuously for the next 20 years of his life. Monet gained much of his inspiration from his gardens and believed it was important to surround himself with nature and paint outdoors.