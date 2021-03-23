Millionaires, Mansions & Moonshine March 27

Photo by Historic America

(Photo by: heurichhouse.org)

DC was awash in illegal booze & scandal during the era of Prohibition.

Explore the neighborhood at the heart of it all: DuPont Circle. From the Gilded Age through the Jazz Age, DuPont was a playground for the nation’s wealthy elite and a showcase for their opulent mansions. Throughout Prohibition, a river of illegal booze flowed through this high-powered enclave. Among these palatial homes, you’ll hear the saga of the city's king makers and lawbreakers (often the same folks) and how their bygone realm was awash in splashy scandals, intrigue & corruption.

Meet at the center of DuPont Circle by the fountain on March 27, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Tour lasts until 3:00 pm.

Highlights: Mayflower Club Speakeasy, Warren G. Harding's Corrupt Cabinet, Illegal Booze in the Capitol Building, The Brewmaster's Castle

This is an outdoor walking tour. Masks required. Purchase tickets here.