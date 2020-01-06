Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week Jan. 13-19

Photo by clydes.com

Recently named Bloomberg's "Most Exciting Food City in America", as well as named the coolest city in America, Bon Appetit's 2016 Restaurant City of Year, Zagat's Hottest Food City of 2016, PLUS earning it's very own Michelin Guide, DC is known for its restaurants.

Experience 250 of them in your neighborhood and across our DMV region with 3-course lunches for $22, 3-course dinners for $35 or if you love a good brunch, check it a new spot or your fav for $22 during Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week from January 13 through 19.

Check out participating Georgetown restaurants here.