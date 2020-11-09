Merry & Bright: Tudor Place Garden at Night

Photo by tudorplace.org

This holiday season, the Tudor Place garden will be illuminated with an array of lights. Explore sparkling garden rooms, twinkling lawns and shimmering tunnels of light while enjoying hot chocolate or hot cider.

(Photo by: tudorplace.org)

Fridays & Saturdays: December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 & 19﻿

$20 Adults, $10 Members & Children 4-18, Free Children 3 and under.

Register here.

Tudor Place is located at 1644 31st Street in Georgetown.