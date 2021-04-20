Meet the Georgetown GLOW Artists April 28

April 20, 2021 | by Guest Plate
Photo by georgetownglowdc.com

Enjoy a special virtual program on April 28, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm to meet this year's GLOW artists.

The two-part public art series features five artists and their work during Spring GLOW April 9-June 22, and works from three additional artists during Summer GLOW from July 2- Sept. 26. RSVP here.

 

View this year's artists, maps and programming here

