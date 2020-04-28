Mayor Bowser Announces Leadership of ReOpen DC Advisory Group

Photo by coronavirus.dc.gov

On Monday, April 27, 2020, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the leadership of the ReOpen DC Advisory Group, which will develop recommendations on reopening the District safely and sustainably through a plan based in science and tailored to the needs of the community.

The Advisory Group will deliver a ReOpenDC Plan to the Mayor that:

Proposes how to ReOpenDC toward its values and priorities;

Recommends deployment of the best approaches and innovations from DC residents, and from around country and globe;

Proposes a phased reopening with mitigation guidelines by sector to ensure a safe and responsive process.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security will advise the Reopen DC Advisory Group. The Advisory Group will have 12 committees whose work will be guided by the Center’s report, “Public Health Principles for a Phased Reopening During COVID-19: Guidance for Governors.”

Residents and businesses are encouraged to provide feedback and will be able to participate in a virtual town hall and survey.

A full list of the ReOpen DC Advisory Group’s leadership is below:

ReOpen DC Advisory Group Chairpersons

ReOpen DC Advisory Group Co-Chairpersons

ReOpen DC Advisory Group Committees

For more information, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/reopendc.