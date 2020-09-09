Masquerade Ball at French Embassy Sept. 26

Photo by Embassy of France

On January 28,1393 Charles VI of France threw the first ever masquerade ball of the world. Since then the Masquerade Ball began as part of Europe’s carnival season. Less high society and more cirque du célébration, villagers would gather in masks and costumes to take part in elaborate pageants and glamorous processions. Quickly spreading across France like wildfire, some of the most notorious balls of the day would be held to celebrate Royal Entries: the grand occasion of welcoming kings and queens into their cities.

To commemorate this occasion, you are cordially invited to celebrate this French tradition on French soil on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 7:00 pm until 11:59 pm.

The night is filled with French Dessert, open bar, dancing and many more.

DRESS CODE : They expect gentlemen to range from creative tie to tuxedo, while ladies range from stylish cocktail attire to flax/flapper dresses and gowns.

SALSA DANCING : At the later part of the night we will give a Salsa lesson and decorate the night with French Latino hits.

TICKET TYPES :

I. Table Service (table for 4): From 7:00PM to Midnight, parallel with the VIP Reception. Includes a reserved table, table service and unlimited Champagne. Very limited number of tables. Please reserve early.

II. VIP (Enters at 7:00 pm):

Ticket Price Includes:

- Early Admission to the Ball

- Freely Flowing Champagne Reception with a mesmerizing piano bar



- French Open Bar Featuring French Wines, Beers and Other Non-alcoholic Beverages

- Dessert Buffet

Vanilla Choux

Cannelés

Crunchy Chocolate Bar

Bavarois Cheesecake

Macarons

III. GENERAL ADMISSION (Enters at 8:30 PM)

Ticket Price includes:

- French Open Bar Featuring French Wines, Beers and Other Non-alcoholic Beverages

- Dessert Reception

- Salsa Dancing Lesson

Masquerade Contest :

What is the a Masquerade Ball without a Masquerade contest? Our hosting team will pick three winners and give out prizes.

Dance With DJ:

Washington's top DJs spins the best French, American, Euro, Retro, Swing and Top 40 songs. Hits like Chez Moi will be featured. A spectacular light display will fill the embassy and the dance floor to add that special late night French touch!

Note:

This is primarily a stand up, buffet style reception, throughout the evening. However, a limited number of tables can be reserved, with table service available.

PARKING

For security reasons, there will be no parking on the Embassy's premises. Public parking is available on Reservoir Road. They highly advise you to use a taxi/ride-sharing service.