March is Orchid Month at Hillwood

Photo by hillwoodmuseum.org

Get an intimate look at Hillwood’s greenhouse with the experts throughout Orchid Month in March.

(Photo by: hillwoodmuseum.org)

Marjorie Post constructed greenhouses to hold her extensive collection of exotic orchids, as well as cut flowers grown for floral arrangements throughout the mansion.

Explore the greenhouse to learn about Post’s infatuation with orchids, and the exotic blooms and fragrances on display now.

Tickets are distributed at the visitor center upon opening each day. A limited number of tickets may be pre-reserved by phone by Hillwood members.

This twenty-minute tour is limited to ten, and meets in the visitor center conservatory.

Hillwood Estate, Museum and Gardens is located at 4155 Linnean Ave NW.