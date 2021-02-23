Make Your Own Bernie Mittens

Photo by shopmadeindc.com

If you, too, want mittens that vaguely resemble large ribeye steaks, look no further. Learn to knit Bernie Sanders'-style mittens with Shop Made in DC and Helen Fields, Feb. 28 from 3:00 pm - 5:00pm.

The two-hour virtual workshop will cover the skills required to knit a mitten, including knitting in the round, reading a pattern/chart, creating the thumb, and stranded colorwork. You will only get through a few inches of mitten during the class, but you’ll be on the road to success. Kits include enough wool yarn to make two brown Bernie-inspired mittens, the mitten pattern, and a set of double-pointed needles for knitting in the round. Get your ticket ASAP; sales end tomorrow!