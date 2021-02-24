The Magic of Spying With Peter Wood Feb. 28

Photo by spymuseum.org

Enjoy a family-frinedly afternoon Sunday, February 28, 2021 starting at 3:00 pm. Register here.

You just saw him on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, now join professional magician Peter Wood as he performs the art of misdirection, sleight of hand, and other illusions used by skilled spies. In the real-life world of espionage, spies often call upon the art of magic and illusion to distract the enemy, make evidence disappear, and escape unnoticed.

With over two decades of experience, Peter’s one-of-a kind performance and workshop, custom-designed for the Spy Museum, is guaranteed to fascinate children and adults alike. Participants will also learn simple magic they can use to entertain and deceive friends and family.

Space is limited—advance registration required for this virtual program.

Special Note: The Magic of Spying is a virtual program suggested ages 5 and up. Although many of the magic secrets used by Peter Wood will NOT be revealed to the audience, participants will walk away with some magic tricks they can try at home.

Ticket holders will receive Zoom link information closer to the program date.

They cannot offer refund tickets for technical issues or schedule conflicts with the program start time.