Live Tour: Scandalous Women of Embassy Row May 8

Take a walking tour through historic Embassy Row and Dupont Circle to discover how women shaped society, politics, & culture on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Meet at Dupont Circle Fountain, 21 Dupont Circle, NW.

During the Gilded Age, the Dupont Circle neighborhood became the glimmering center for the wealthy, the politically-connected, and the socially elite.

This tour traces the notable women who called this neighborhood home, the good (and bad) trouble that they stirred up, and how women still shape the worlds of politics, journalism, and society today.

