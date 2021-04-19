Live Salon: Ellen Buchman at Dumbarton House

Photo by Dumbarton House

Join an intimate conversation at Dumbarton House about civil and human rights with Ellen Bachman on May 22, 2021 from 2:00 to 3:30 pm..

After a Q&A interview, guests will be encouraged to share their personal experiences involved in social justice.

Ellen Buchman is President of The Opportunity Agenda. Ellen brings a breadth of knowledge, expertise, experience, and relationships having worked among leaders at local, state, national, and international levels for more than 25 years. Prior to joining The Opportunity Agenda in 2018, she served as Executive Vice President for Field and Communications at The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, where she piloted the organization's field and organizing program, and developed and oversaw the vision for the integrated field, communications, and policy work at the center of the organization; led and put into place dozens of successful campaigns; spearheaded mobilization, training and support to national, state, and local coalitions; and created innovative organizing and communications training models for advocacy around the country and at the international level.

Ellen is an internationally-known trainer, leader, and practitioner of organization and coalition building, campaign initiating and implementing, and training in the intersection of organizing, advocating, and communicating for social justice. Her career has focused on building effective and inclusive teams and partnerships for progress toward racial and gender equity. Ellen's work has centered mainly on issue areas including but not limited to criminal justice reform, immigration and immigrant human rights, and voting rights and access to democracy; and she has developed training curricula for advocates on the state, national and international levels on not only issues such as these but also on the skills needed for effective organizing, communicating and advocating for social change. Her expertise and vision is in building campaign and organizational structures to build power, and she is trained in outreach, leadership development, organizing and social work for change.

The mission of Dumbarton House, the national headquarters of The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America (NSCDA), is to support the NSCDA Corporate Societies and their members; to maintain an historic museum property, which serves as a resource for the NSCDA nationally; and to contribute to the cultural life of the surrounding community.

Through the interpretation of its historic site and collections, the Dumbarton House Museum promotes the understanding of historic preservation and of the early history of our nation, so that the lives and ideals of early Americans inspire current and future generations.

Pre-registration is required.

Dumbarton House is located at 2715 Q Street in Georgetown.