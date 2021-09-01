Labor Day Weekend Photowalk in Georgetown

Photo by Geoff Livingston Photography

Want to have fun and photograph street images in Georgetown with Geoff Livingston? Join him for a special workshop Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:30 pm.

Street photography is often about framing and finding the right spot, while you wait for the right person to come into your image. Other times, it really is a matter of right time, right place, and capturing the decisive moment.

Join Geoff fat 1631 Wisconsin Avenue or this photography workshop.

Bring a camera with a 35 or 50 mm lens for this afternoon photowalk in Georgetown.

Registration is free, but participating attendance is extremely limited.