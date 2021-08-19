Photo by libertedc.com Tuna Nicoise

Labor Day brunch at Brasserie Liberté is the perfect way to savor summer! Brunch is available on Labor Day from 10:00 am to 3:45 pm with dinner service to follow.

Brunch favorites such as the “Beef Bourguignon Skillet” with Home Fries, Beef Bourguignon, Bacon Lardons, Fried Egg, and Mornay; “Croque Monsieur” with Marinated Ham, Gruyère, Mornay, Pain de Mie, and Petite Salad; “Tuna Niçoise” with Asparagus, Haricots Verts, Boquerones, Potatoes, Olives, Tomatoes, Eggs, and Banyuls-Muscatel Vinaigrette (GF); “Avocado Toast” with Sundried-Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Frisée, Poached Eggs, Thick-Cut Sourdough, and Home Fries (V); and more.

The brasserie’s signature “Mimosa Kits” with a bottle of sparkling wine and seasonal juices for $35 are available. To make a reservation or view the full menu, please visit libertedc.com.

Brasserie Liberté is located at 3251 Prospect Street NW in Georgetown.