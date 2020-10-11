Photo by kreegermuseum.org Antonio McAfee, The Gem, 2019, Pigment print, 42 x 57 3/4in

The Kreeger Museum presents TRACES, an exhibition featuring regional artists Billy Friebele, Roxana Alger Geffen, Rania Hassan, Sebastian Martorana, Katherine Tzu-Lan Mann, Antonio McAfee, Brandon Morse, and Johab Silva.

Guest curated by Sarah Tanguy, the show explores how the past evokes shifting memories while suggesting new and present narratives.

Rich in representation and abstraction, TRACES encompasses painting, photography, mixed media, sculpture, sound, and video, and includes several site-responsive installations. As the artists dialogue with their source materials, they mine the many meanings of “trace” as noun and verb, and engage the themes of displacement, connectivity and transformation.

Variously inspired by personal and cultural history, the natural and built environments, and the human condition, they offer an impassioned take on the issues of the day and suggest possible futures to come.

Recently reopened, the museum has an adjusted visitor experience that includes additional safety measures. Spend up to 50 minutes in the galleries and finish your visit with a leisurely stroll through the Sculpture Garden.

Visitors will need to obtain a free timed-entry pass to enter the Museum. Each 50 minute timed-entry session is limited to 15 visitors.

Advanced reservations are required.

Visitors are required to wear masks at all times. No masks are required for children 3 and under.

Reserve a time here.

The Kreeger Museum is located at 2401 Foxhall Road NW.