Kim Waters Live at Blues Alley

Photo by bluesalley.com Kim Waters

Saxophonist, composer and producer Kim Waters will be performing live at Blues Alley on February 27 through March 1, 2020.

Waters has enjoyed a career longevity that is rare in the music business. For close to two decades has been one of the premier architects of Urban Smooth Jazz and a beacon of light in contemporary jazz. He has garnered praise from critics and fans alike, amassing record sales of over a million albums and ranks among the top five best-selling instrumentalists in jazz. Kim Waters’ music has fine-tuned the perfect combination of sensitivity and brawn, intellect and emotion and technique and soulfulness.

Kim Waters is the epitome of cool. The Washington Post says the model-handsome and charming saxophonist is "like a romantic pied piper out on a long evening stroll...he has a flair for composing seductive melodies" while JazzTimes Magazine hails Waters"" sax stylings as "effortlessly expressive."

Purchase tickets here.