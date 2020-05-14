Kennedy Center Launches Couch Concerts

May 14, 2020 | by Georgetown Saucer
Tags:
Photo by kennedy-center.org

The Kennedy Center has launched Couch Concerts, live streaming of its performances featuring the artists performing from their homes.

 

Enjoy music live at 4:00 pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Kennedy Center website as long as the center remains closed due to COVID-19.

 

Monday concerts feature two artists selected by national performing arts institutions from individual cities, focused on COVID-19 hot spots.

0 Comments For This Article

Post new comment

The content of this field is kept private and will not be shown publicly.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <em> <strong> <cite> <code> <ul> <ol> <li> <dl> <dt> <dd> <img> <blockquote>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.