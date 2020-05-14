Kennedy Center Launches Couch Concerts
The Kennedy Center has launched Couch Concerts, live streaming of its performances featuring the artists performing from their homes.
Enjoy music live at 4:00 pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Kennedy Center website as long as the center remains closed due to COVID-19.
Monday concerts feature two artists selected by national performing arts institutions from individual cities, focused on COVID-19 hot spots.
