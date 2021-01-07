KC Spotlight: Hope Matters Jan. 8

Photo by kennedy-center.org Kamilah Forbes, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and Paola Prestini

You’re invited to a LIVE public conversation, a podcast collaboration between the Kennedy Center, the Apollo Theater, and National Sawdust

Premieres Friday, January 8, 2020 at 5:00 pm.ET

A critically acclaimed theater director. A poet and TED Global Fellow. An award-winning composer. Join the artistic leadership trio of Kamilah Forbes, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and Paola Prestini—from the Apollo Theater, the Kennedy Center, and National Sawdust—for an engaging public conversation exploring the role of artistic intellect and national strategic leadership in the pursuit of inspiration for all.

This event will be captioned. To request an accommodation or for information about accessibility for people with disabilities, please contact the Kennedy Center’s Accessibility Office at 202.416.8727 or access@kennedy-center.org.

