KC Rings In The Year of The Rat

Photo by kennedy-center.org

Join The Kennedy Center’s annual Lunar New Year celebration and ring in the Year of the Rat with showcases of Chinese and Korean culture.

LIST OF EVENTS:

REACH Winter Lanterns | January 22 – February 2

Shanghai Chinese Orchestra | January 22

REACH Winter Lanterns PLUS evenings

REACH Winter Lantern PLUS: China | January 23-26

REACH Winter Lantern PLUS: Korea | January 30 – February 2

KC Chinese New Year Family Day: Year of the RAT | January 25

Beijing Bamboo Orchestra | January 25

(Photo by: kennedy-center.org)

The REACH glows with the D.C. debut of approximately 100 stunning Winter Lanterns crafted by Chinese artisans made up of 10,000 colored LED lights, including the Chinese Four Symbols and 12 Zodiac Signs, Panda Grove, and Mushroom Garden display. Along with the beautiful lantern displays, visitors can enjoy performances and artisan demonstrations, food trucks, and more.

For more information and tickets, click here.