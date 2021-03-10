Kayaking + Fun April 25

Photo by Mer Events

Get together for Kayaking + Fun on April 25, 2021 from 4:30 to 7:30 pm at Key Bridge Boathouse, 3500 Water Street in Georgetown. Purchase tickets here.

This event is meant to be a group outing. It is not for Season's Ticket holders and Kayak Owners. Ticket price includes Kayak and Life Jacket rentals.

Detailed meeting point will be send to ticket holders.

Plan to arrive on time and be aware that parking can take some time.

Due to the pandemic the entire set up of this event is changed:

- They will be complying with all CDC, state, and local guidelines.

- Occupancy never exceeds 50%. That is why ticket price is on the higher end.

- No Cash Transaction to reduce contamination.

- No walk-ins. Tickets ought to be bought in advance.

- All patrons must bring and wear face masks/face coverings. If you don't wear a mask, we don't allow you to attend and you won't be refunded.

MASKS WILL NEED TO BE WORN WHILE ON LAND. ONCE ON THE WATER, THE MASK MAY BE REMOVED.

ATTENDEES WILL BE ASKED TO KEEP PHYSICAL DISTANCE FROM OTHER GROUPS/COUPLES/FAMILIES ON THE WATER.

- A thorough cleaning and disinfection of frequently contacted surfaces will be done during the event.