Jessie Gifford at Washington Printmakers Gallery

Washington Printmakers Gallery at 1641 Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown presents an exhibition of Jessie Gifford’s art from July 1 through July 25, 2021. Reception is July 10 from #:00 to 5:00 pm. The exhibiti sis sponsored by the Washingotn Print Foundation.

The gallery is open open on weekends: Saturday 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, Sunday 12:00 to 4:00 pm and by appointment. 202.630.2029

For more than six decades, Jessie Gifford's myriad artistic styles reflected her Nebraska past, in landscapes, color choices, the ubiquity of cows represented in her work. But her creative expression has also been informed by her many, many years as a New Yorker, which gives her work a certain gritty exuberance, a uniqueness born from her surroundings, her quirky imagination, and the many challenging circumstances she wrangled with throughout her life.

Her career has encompassed a great diversity of styles and techniques. She has worked in printmaking, drawing, painting and sculpture, and her style has moved from the lyrical abstract to the figurative and iconographic. As an artist, she has always been brave: juggling motherhood and the intensive labor of creating art, managing the financial challenges of making a living as an artist, and showing unabashed fearlessness in the unearthing of childhood trauma and expressing her newfound memories in her work.