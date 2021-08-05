Jazz in the Gardens: A Salute to Duke Ellington Sept. 8

Photo by marshallkeys.com Marshall Keys

Inspired by the exhibition Roaring Twenties: The Life and Style of Marjorie Merriweather Post, enjoy an outdoor evening concert featuring the incredible music of DC-native Duke Ellington on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 5:30 to 8:30 pm.

Performed by DC’s own Marshall Keys Quintet, delight in hearing Ellington standards, and listen to him talk about his life “in his own words” collected from Ellington’s personal archives, presented by executive producer Donna Limerick.

Pack up your picnics or stop by Merriweather To Go for sandwiches, light snacks and beverages to enjoy during the performance. Beer, wine, and champagne are available by the glass or the bottle.

Purchase tickets here.

Hillwood Museum Estate, Museum and Gardens is located at 4155 Linnean Avenue NW.