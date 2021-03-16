It's Cherry Blossom Season at National Harbor
March 16, 2021 | by Tasting Spoon
Photo by nationalharbor.com
Make it a day or make it a stay at National Harbor during Cherry Blossom Season.
- Weekly and weekend activities
- Walk the trails and see the blooms
- Special celebrations like Sakura Sundays
- Scenic water taxi tours
- MGM National Harbor’s conservatory installation
- Signature fare like The Westin’s Cherry Blossom-Tini
- Origami classes
- Cherry Blossom painting classes
- Flower making workshops
- Cherry Blossom body care product specials from Brookie Girl
- And many more Waterfront District specials!
0 Comments For This Article
Post new comment