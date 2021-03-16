It's Cherry Blossom Season at National Harbor

March 16, 2021 | by Tasting Spoon
Photo by nationalharbor.com

Make it a day or make it a stay at National Harbor during Cherry Blossom Season. 

  • Weekly and weekend activities
  • Walk the trails and see the blooms
  • Special celebrations like Sakura Sundays
  • Scenic water taxi tours
  • MGM National Harbor’s conservatory installation
  • Signature fare like The Westin’s Cherry Blossom-Tini
  • Origami classes
  • Cherry Blossom painting classes
  • Flower making workshops
  • Cherry Blossom body care product specials from Brookie Girl
  • And many more Waterfront District specials!

