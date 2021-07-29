Photo by Colin Winterbottom. Richard Deutsch, Against the Day, 2007, granite

Through August 1, 2021 visit the Kreeger Museum to see Objects from the Studio: The Sculptor’s Process.

This exhibition brings together maquettes, sketches, and other objects from sculptors’ studios to explore how outdoor sculptures are made, focusing on works from The Kreeger Museum’s Sculpture Garden.

The show offers insight into the artistic process, from preliminary drawings to handcrafted models. Artists include Kendall Buster, Richard Deutsch, John L. Dreyfuss, Carol Brown Goldberg, Dalya Luttwak, and Foon Sham.



Curated by Danielle O'Steen, Ph.D.

View the exhibtion guide here.

The Kreeger Museum is located at 2401 Foxhall Road NW.